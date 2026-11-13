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Gov. Beshear announces investment totaling over $9M for local public riverports
By Elizabeth Crider,8 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a multimillion-dollar investment into the area's riverports, an effort to enhance freight capacity and support economic activity in Kentucky waterways. The funding was provided through the Kentucky Public Riverport Construction and Maintenance program, according to a release from the governor's office. KPRCM...