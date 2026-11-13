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Chapter 51 Licensed Beverage Association Donates To Shop With A Deputy
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,7 days ago
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Joe Kroeger, with the Chapter 51 Licensed Beverage Association, presents School Resource Officers Dustin Lustig and Travis Walker a check for Shop With a Deputy. We appreciate all of our partners who help make Shop With a Deputy...