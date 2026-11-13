undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I’d Love the Lions to Win the NFC North, but . . .
4 days ago
But I’m personally shooting for a playoff spot, and then let ‘er rip. I’d love the division title but I really really want the Lions to make the playoffs. A Vikings victory this weekend moves Minnesota to 7–2 alongside Chicago (7–2) and Detroit (6–2, playing New England), while dropping Green Bay to 6–4 with a very tough schedule remaining (at Rams, vs. Bills, at Bears, vs. Lions).