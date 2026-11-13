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Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots preview, prediction: On Paper
By Jeremy Reisman,4 days ago
Our Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots preview and predictions for Week 10 in Munich!. The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are in Germany for a big international matchup. The Patriots are a bit desperate for a win, sitting at 5-4 and clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Lions are a little more comfortable in the fifth spot of the NFC playoff race, but if they want to contend in a competitive NFC North, they need this game, too.