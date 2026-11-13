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Michigan at No. 16 Oregon Preview: Dark, dark days
By Kyle Yost,7 days ago
To even make a bowl, Michigan Football must pull off an upset somewhere. The first opportunity comes against a resurging Oregon:. Everything is bad! Maybe a (long overdue) change at offensive coordinator will help a little, but the dead cat bounce at quarterback lasted exactly two quarters. Now even that switch seems up in the air, as the Michigan Wolverines try to somehow get to bowl eligibility, which actually is far from guaranteed with three tough games remaining.