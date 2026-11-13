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Damian Priest Explains Why His AAA Run Ended Abruptly
By James Hetfield,8 days ago
WWE star Damian Priest appeared on Complex Graps to discuss various topics, including the abrupt end of his stint with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Priest said, “Well, there’s a lot that I wanted to do there, including winning that [AAA Mega Championship] championship. Unfortunately, it’s scheduling. It’s just really hard to get to Mexico on Saturdays from when I’m on SmackDown on Fridays. That’s what happened. I was advertised for two shows and both shows, I ended up not going. I felt bad because it’s making me look like I’m just no-showing. It makes the brand look bad, too, if they’re just advertising. So we had a talk, and unfortunately, it was like, ‘Let’s put this on hold for now.’ If I’m on break from SmackDown, which I’ve never had, we would then look into maybe spending a few months down with AAA, which I would love.”