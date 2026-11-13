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Former X-Division Champion Reportedly Set For TNA Destination X Return
By James Hetfield,8 days ago
According to PWInsider.com, a former TNA X-Division Champion is set to make a comeback at this weekend’s 2026 TNA Destination X pay-per-view event. The report does not specify who this wrestler is, only indicating that they are a former X-Division Champion. This news follows Amazing Red, who was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame before winning the X-Division Title at last month’s Bound For Glory event.