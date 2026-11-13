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Bronx Pumpkin Smash gives jack-o’-lanterns a second life through composting
By Olivia Young,7 days ago
In the quad at Lehman College, participants of all ages picked from a wide selection of pumpkins and gourds Nov. 4 before hacking them into pieces to be used for composting. The annual Pumpkin Smash is a collaboration between Lehman College and the New York Botanical Garden that aims to reduce waste post-Halloween, when jack-o’-lanterns or decorative squashes are trashed before they start to rot. Attendees hashed and slashed to the sound of rap and early-2000s pop-punk, the remnants confined to a metal or plastic tub easily collected afterward by botanical garden staff members.