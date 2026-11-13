undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hackers Used 4,837 GitHub Accounts to Steal Secrets From Thousands of Repositories
By Hennadiy Chemeris,7 days ago
Since November 10, attackers have been using stolen credentials from 4,837 GitHub accounts to inject malicious code into repositories those accounts have write access to. According to Aikido Security, the stealer ran in at least 1,806 repositories, where it likely managed to collect secrets and credentials. Before deploying the malware,...