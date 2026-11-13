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Defender Atlas Colors: Six Shades, Some Important Limits
By Nik Miles,8 days ago
Defender Atlas colors bring heritage shades and new landscape-inspired finishes, but U.S. buyers face trim restrictions and two delayed colors. Choosing a Defender color now involves a small geography lesson and a careful reading of the footnotes. The brand has announced six Atlas finishes inspired by places stretching from Kenya to Australia, with familiar heritage shades returning alongside newly developed paints. The useful news for shoppers is the expanded choice. The catch is that the entire palette isn’t available to every buyer, and two colors aren’t on sale yet.