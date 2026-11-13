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Zebra’s ‘Zebra V’: A 23-Year Wait, Answered by the Same Three Men
7 days ago
There is no other story like this one in American rock. Zebra formed in New Orleans in 1975, and the same three men who started it — Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso — are still the band. Fifty-one consecutive years together makes Zebra the longest-running American rock band still performing with its original lineup, and Zebra V, out November 13 on Flatiron Recordings, is their first new studio album since Zebra IV in 2003.