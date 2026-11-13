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Marina Shafir Reveals How The Death Riders Came Together
By James Hetfield,7 days ago
AEW star Marina Shafir, a member of The Death Riders, spoke with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up about various topics, including the faction’s formation. Shafir said, “Your f***ing guess is as good as mine, s**t. But life is really — it really revolves around luck, I think. And if you don’t pay attention to that… I mean, I think it might be a little bit of both [luck and hard work]. You know, I’m somewhat into the woo woo magical s**t. And I just feel like our spirits, like our internal spirits, in a weird way were kind of calling to each other. You know, [a] kindred spirits-type situation. My entire athletic career, I love having a community of people that I can depend on when I put my body on the line. That has been consistently my life. I went from one arena to the next arena, to the next arena. I’m constantly in rooms full of people who just thrive off of that warrior spirit. Because when you really that — I mean, that’s just what it was for me, for us. I think — I don’t know, somebody up there or around here or out back was just like, ‘Yeah, this needs to happen.’ And I think the universe did what the universe needed to do. And like, we all wanted to bring change authentically. And you look at every individual who was in this group, and you can see what change is like, what it is and evolving. Like trying new s**t, testing new s**t, failing at new s**t, learning. You have to have balls. You have to be brave to even try. And then you have to be even braver to lose and learn, and then adjust and switch it up. And I think we all just like non-verbally kind of speak that language. And that’s always nice to not have to say it. Just being able to let our body language do the talking in that sense.”