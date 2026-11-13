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Toyota Celica vs. Honda Prelude: The Affordable-Car Test
By Nik Miles,8 days ago
Toyota Celica vs. Honda Prelude raises a useful question: can Toyota deliver an attainable coupe where Honda asks buyers to spend more than $43,000?. Honda has brought back the Prelude, and Toyota is bringing the Celica name back to rallying. For Americans hoping those familiar badges will restart an affordable sports-car rivalry, there is one awkward detail: only the Honda currently has a verified U.S. showroom specification and price.