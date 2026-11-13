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Pizza for a Purpose: How Dewey’s Pizza Supports Type 1 Diabetes Research This National Diabetes Awareness Month
By Cindy,7 days ago
Throughout National Diabetes Awareness Month from November 1st through November 30th, Dewey’s Pizza donates a portion of proceeds from every Dr. Dre Pizza sold to Breakthrough T1D, Ohio Chapter. For families in Akron, Fairlawn, and across Northeast Ohio, ordering this gourmet Chicken, Bacon, Ranch-style pie is a delicious way to support life-changing Type 1 Diabetes research.