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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 11/10/2026
By James Hetfield,8 days ago
WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on CW averaged 588,000 viewers and achieved a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This represents a 6.52% increase from the previous week’s average of 552,000 viewers, although it is down 15.38% from the prior week’s rating of 0.13 in the same demographic. It’s worth noting that last week’s show aired on a Wednesday and went up against AEW Dynamite. Aside from last week, the current rating in the 18-49 demographic is the best since the October 13 episode, which had a 0.14 rating. The total audience was the highest since the October 20 episode, which drew 655,000 viewers.