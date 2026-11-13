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LPD Arrests Man Following Threats Made Toward Employees at a SW Lincoln Restaurant
7 days ago
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–A Lincoln man is in jail, after he allegedly made threats toward a southwest Lincoln restaurant. Shortly after 11pm Thursday, Lincoln Police were called to the area of 27th and Pine Lake Road, where a man walked up to the Chik-Fil-A restaurant, showed a knife at employees and used it to break a window, before walking away. LPD Lt. Chris Weber tells KFOR News officers showed up and found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Lucas Rech of Lincoln.
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