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Magical Holiday Family Fun with Scuba Claus at Greater Cleveland Aquarium in Cleveland, Ohio
By Cindy,8 days ago
Are you looking for a unique Christmas attraction that the whole family can enjoy, including grandparents? Visit Scuba Claus at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium in Cleveland, Ohio. From December 12th through December 23rd, 2026, your family can chat with a scuba-diving Santa alongside sharks and stingrays in a warm, fully accessible indoor setting that is perfect for toddlers, teens, and grandparents alike!