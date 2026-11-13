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Darby Allin Explains Why He’s More Passionate About The TNT Championship
By James Hetfield,8 days ago
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including why the TNT Championship holds more significance for him than the AEW World Title. Allin said, “Honestly, I’ll be real, the first time I really found my footing in this company was during the pandemic when I became TNT Champion. So, this championship means more to me than when I won the World Championship. I felt more winning this than winning that. And I think it’s up to me, as the performer that I am, to make this TNT Championship mean more than the World Championship because to me, it’s just, it’s like what you do with it. There’s champions that can sit and do nothing, or there’s champions that can do everything. So, that’s kind of my whole MO with this title.”