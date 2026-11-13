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Molly Hatchet Share “JacksonVillain” Lyric Video Ahead of New Album ‘Lost Horizon’
7 days ago
Jacksonville’s own Southern rock legends Molly Hatchet have released their new single “JacksonVillain” today, complete with a lyric video. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming studio album, Lost Horizon, out November 27 via Steamhammer. Watch the “JacksonVillain” lyric video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6qeYBIl7bI. Guitarist...
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