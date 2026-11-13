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Randy Travis Releases ‘Same Old Way,’ His First Album of Original Material in 18 Years
7 days ago
Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis and his label home, Warner Music Nashville, have unveiled his highly anticipated new album, Same Old Way, out today. Eighteen years after his last full album of original music, Travis and his longtime producer Kyle Lehning have uncovered and remastered 12 previously unreleased tracks recorded throughout his career from 1986 to 2013 — a project full of Randy Travis originals from the vault.