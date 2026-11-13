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Pens host Ottawa Saturday – On WISR/Rutherford, Fleury & Murphy to be HOF honorees
By Bob Cupp,4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. Face-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. As part of the Penguins-Senators game Saturday – the Pens will honor former general manager Jim Rutherford, Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy and the late Jack McGregor with a Hall of Fame induction ceremony.