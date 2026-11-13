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Jessie James Decker Teams Up With Jo Dee Messina for a Festive Duet of “Holly Jolly Christmas”
7 days ago
Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker is kicking off the holiday season with a new rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas” alongside country music icon Jo Dee Messina, out now. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbsPKlwd0IM. The collaboration, produced by Eric Arjes, is a full-circle moment for Decker, who grew up singing along...