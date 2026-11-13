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Falcons agree to terms with DE Cameron Thomas on 3-year contract extension
By Will McFadden,7 days ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive end Cameron Thomas on a three-year contract extension. Thomas joined the organization on a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason, and his play will keep him around for a while longer. He has logged a career-best 384 defensive snaps and played 63% of the possible reps for that unit so far this season as a key part of Atlanta's defensive line rotation.