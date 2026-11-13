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Falcons agree to terms with CB C.J. Henderson on 2-year contract extension
By Tori McElhaney,7 days ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback C.J. Henderson on a two-year contract extension. Henderson has started each of the last six games at boundary corner for the Falcons. He was slotted into the starting lineup when A.J. Terrell suffered a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the season. In Terrell's absence, Henderson shined.