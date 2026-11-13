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Surprise Job Fair Connects West Valley Seekers With Employers
By Staff,7 days ago
Job seekers in the West Valley will have the opportunity to connect with 18 employers at a free hiring event hosted by the City of Surprise in partnership with ARIZONA@WORK. The job fair will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Surprise Regional Library, located at 16089 N. Bullard Ave. Employers from a wide range of industries will be on site and actively hiring for various positions.