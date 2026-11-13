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ComicBuzz Chats With Michael W. Conrad and Noah Bailey
By Shabbir,7 days ago
With the release of the horror graphic novel The 99 Legs on November 17th from Comixology Originals, and in print next year from Mad Cave Studios, we are delighted to be joined by Michael W. Conrad and Noah Bailey. Michael W. Conrad is an Eisner Award-winning writer who has worked with many comic companies and written many comics, including Batman, Godzilla, Nightwing, Superman, Wonder Woman, X-O Manowar and many more. Noah Bailey is a cartoonist and illustrator. He has collaborated with writer Michael W. Conrad on the graphic novels Double Walker and Tremor Dose. Noah’s work can also be seen in Diabolical, Station Grand and Hatred.