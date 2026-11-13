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Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh’s pleated midi is a double for French Connection’s £24 ‘ombre’ skirt- it’s 70% off
By Bethan Rose Jenkins,5 days ago
Finding the perfect festive outfit is no mean feat, especially one that you're going to be able to wear for multiple events and which won't look dated the moment the clock rings in the new year. Luckily, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has provided us all the style inspiration we need, with her chic and utterly timeless midi skirt.