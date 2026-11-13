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Montgomery County Planning Board to hold Germantown Sector Plan Amendment public hearings on December 16 and December 17
8 days ago
Community members encouraged to sign up starting November 16 to testify on draft plan that sets a renewed vision for a more complete and connected Germantown. Wheaton, Md. – The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will hold public hearings on Wednesday, December 16 and Thursday December 17, 2026, for the draft Germantown Sector Plan Amendment, a comprehensive update to the 2009 Germantown Employment Area Sector Plan. The updated sector plan will guide growth over the next 20 to 30 years with recommendations that reenvision Germantown’s land use, zoning, housing, transportation, urban design, environmental systems, public facilities, and economic development framework.