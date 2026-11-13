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Weekend Round Up for November 13 - 15
By WICS/WRSP Staff,7 days ago
There’s plenty of fun to be had around our area, this weekend. Here’s some events you and your family can enjoy. This film traces then-Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 3,251-mile journey from Washington to San Francisco along the Lincoln Highway in 1919. A special showing to kick off the Route 66 International Film Festival. Welcome reception at 6 p.m., film begins at 7 p.m. and a Q&A with the filmmakers will follow. Free, but advance registration is required.