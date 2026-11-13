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Umpqua Valley Arts Seeks Artwork For 2027 Summer Arts Festival Poster
7 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. - Umpqua Valley Arts is inviting artists of all ages and experience levels to help create the look of one of Roseburg's largest annual community events. The organization has opened submissions for its 58th Annual Summer Arts Festival Poster Contest, giving artists an opportunity to have their work featured on promotional materials for next year's festival, scheduled for June 25 through 27, 2027, at Fir Grove Park in Roseburg.