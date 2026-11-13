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Oregon Opens Millions In Grant Funding For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Projects
7 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. - Millions of dollars in grant funding are now available for conservation projects across Oregon, including potential projects in Douglas County, as the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opens its Fall 2026 Private Forest Accord Grant Program application period. Applications opened Thursday, November 12, with funding...
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