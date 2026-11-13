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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake - How to Get Sinking Lure
By Alexandria Lopez,3 days ago
In The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, the Sinking Lure makes catching fish easier. The Sinking Lure can be used to sink to the bottom of the Fishing Pond so you can catch the rare Hylian Loach. When you catch the Hylian Loach, the Fishing-Pond Man will reward you with 50 Rupees. You won't be able to catch it without the Sinking Lure.