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Anthropic ANT IPO Becomes New Benchmark After SpaceX Debut, Ripple Effects Could Impact Tesla and Broader Tech Stocks Ecosystem
By Omar Faridi,7 days ago
Anthropic’s planned initial public offering has attracted demand totaling about six times the shares on offer, according to reports citing people familiar with the process. The level of interest positions the Claude developer for what could become the largest first-time share sale on record, exceeding the scale of SpaceX’s earlier listing.