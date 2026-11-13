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Alito warns against congressional Supreme Court meddling, says some lower court judges ‘have gone far astray’
7 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. on Thursday warned that Congress could defund the high court, hamstringing its ability to carry out its operations, The Hill reported. “Congress can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court and stop everything from happening if they want to defund their activities. And there are many, many, many other things that they can do, or at least try to do,” Alito said during remarks at the Federalist Society’s Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner, the outlet reported.