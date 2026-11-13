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Juneau Assembly to vote on city-wide e-motorcycle regulations on Monday
By Clarise Larson, KTOO,7 days ago
The Juneau Assembly will decide on Monday whether to approve an ordinance regulating electric motorcycles on Juneau’s streets, parks and trails. If approved, the ordinance would mean that more classes of e-bikes and electric motorcycles would be prohibited on city bike paths, shared-use pathways, sidewalks and trails in Juneau. It would also mean that riders on public roads would need a valid driver’s license or face a $300 fine and have their vehicle impounded.
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