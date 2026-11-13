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Chuba Hubbard and the Panthers' tight ends have become perfect complements
By Kassidy Hill,7 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Chuba Hubbard couldn't help but laugh. He understood the question, even the sentiment behind it, but it was so far from his worldview on the matter. Following the Panthers' Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos, the franchise's leading rusher, Jonathan Stewart, suggested one reason the Carolina Panthers' tight end unit has flourished in recent weeks is, in part, Hubbard's play.