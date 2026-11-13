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Texas vs. LSU prediction, odds, time: Week 11 college football picks from proven model
By Ross Kelly,7 days ago
A top-25 SEC matchup on Saturday's college football schedule has the Texas Longhorns visiting the LSU Tigers. No. 6 Texas (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has won three straight since dropping back-to-back games in mid-October, and the Longhorns knocked off Missouri, 34-20, last Saturday. No. 21 LSU saw its bid for a three-game win streak come to an end with a 31-13 loss to Alabama in Week 10. New Orleans native and UT quarterback, Arch Manning, will play his first game in Louisiana since high school. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: