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Tracking rain Friday, next storm arrives Monday
By Mackenzie Lake,4 days ago
We begin the morning with light to moderate showers for the entire Central Coast. Impacts will be minimal, however, roadways will be slick and winds are strong. Bundle up when headed out to work or school! We dry off for a few hours before our evening rain begins. This is the biggest system bringing moderate to heavy rainfall by dinner in San Luis Obispo. Be careful on major roadways, as the rain begins during peak rush hour. This pulse of rain will be closer to midnight for Santa Barbara. Most areas will get away with half an inch or less.