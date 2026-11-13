undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LEO: UIA Enters New Era with MiUI, a Modern Unemployment System for Workers & Employers
By Michigan Business Network,7 days ago
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) today fully launches its MiUI platform, a modern online system that transforms the unemployment experience for workers and employers across Michigan. “MiUI is a totally new way for workers to file a claim or certify for benefits and employers to pay unemployment taxes,” said...
1