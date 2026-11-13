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Sanofi-backed Windward hits $225M IPO goal, as Rezera delays listing over ‘market conditions’
By James Waldron,4 days ago
Windward Bio’s IPO has blown to exactly the spot the Swiss biotech had been aiming for, even as Rezera paused its own listing plan over “market conditions.”. Basel-based Windward announced that it hit its previously disclosed target of offering 10.3 million shares priced at $17 apiece. Windward has the potential to boost its $225 million in gross proceeds by around $26.2 million if underwriters take up their option to buy an additional 1.5 million shares at the same price.