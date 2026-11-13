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Global Microsoft 365 Crash Knocks Out Corporate Communications Across 74 Countries
8 days ago
A worldwide infrastructure breakdown has crippled Microsoft 365, cutting off email, chat, and cloud tools for millions of enterprise users. The disruption stretches across 74 countries, hitting essential services from police emergency reporting to hospital appointment desks. Engineers are cycling affected server farms through rolling restarts, but a complete resolution remains out of reach after more than 20 hours of downtime.