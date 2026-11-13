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North Broward Prep Football Falls Just Short in Semifinals Against Coral Shores After Strong Playoff Run
By Matt Rothman,3 days ago
The North Broward Prep football team won only four regular-season games but made a strong postseason run, winning two playoff games before falling 27-25 to Coral Shores High School in the Semifinals. The Eagles fell behind 14-0 early but responded with 15 unanswered points to take a one-point lead. Christian...