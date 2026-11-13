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Treasury: Flint Event Offers up to $200 Bonus to Start Saving for College
By Michigan Business Network,5 days ago
FLINT, Mich. — Flint-area families can start saving for college with as little as $25 and receive up to a $200 bonus per child by attending a free enrollment session on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Flint Sloan Museum. Representatives from Michigan’s two 529 college savings plans, the Michigan Education Trust (MET) and the Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP), will offer one-on-one help.