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Volcano Watch: Beneath the boardwalk; the scientific legacy of Haʻakulamanu
7 days ago
“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Today’s article is written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory gas technician Christine Sealing. Just off the boardwalk at Haʻakulamanu (Sulphur Banks) in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, beneath an unassuming...