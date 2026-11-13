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Regeneron posts positive phase 2 data for baloncibart in nervous system disorder, eyes pivotal trial
By Nick Paul Taylor,3 days ago
Regeneron has posted positive phase 2 data on baloncibart in postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), teeing up the biotech to start a potentially pivotal trial in the autonomic nervous system disorder in the first half of 2027. The heart rate of POTS patients increases abnormally when they get up from...