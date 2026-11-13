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New England College expands tuition partnership to 39 NH high schools
By New Hampshire Public Radio,7 days ago
This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Graduates of 23 additional New Hampshire high schools will be able to attend New England College in Henniker for reduced tuition through its High School Partnership Program, more than doubling the number of participating schools.