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Straight onto the podium in his comeback: Valnes bounces back after Olympic disappointment
By Ingeborg Scheve,7 days ago
Erik Valnes fires a clear warning shot and beats the world elite in Muonio, one week before the Norwegian season opener at Beitostølen. Erik Valnes traveled to Finland looking for answers. The 30-year-old has not raced since the Olympics in February. Then he strikes on day one in Muonio, with the second-fastest time in the prologue, against Olympic and World Championship stars.