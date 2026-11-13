undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SENIORS RING CSC CHIMES
7 days ago
A college wouldn’t be a college without students, and CSC students are oftentimes over-the-moon about their experiences of lifelong learning at Coastal Senior College. "I love taking CSC classes because they feed my brain and my soul. So many brilliant instructors and a variety of subjects to choose from, from black holes to great novels!" CSC Member Kay Tobler Liss “I enjoy taking classes at CSC because I am able to learn about a variety of subjects. It’s fun to learn from all the presenters and participants, without the pressure of homework or grades, too. It keeps me growing.” CSC Member Janet Davis.