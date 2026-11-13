undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CASA of Shelby County’s third annual online silent auction raises $11,000
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
CASA of Shelby County’s Third Annual Online Silent Auction raised $11,000, bringing the community together in support of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The auction featured an appealing collection of items and experiences, including weekend getaways to Amelia Island, Orlando, Orange Beach, Destin, the Shoals, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mentone and Mobile.