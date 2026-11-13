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College football picks on Friday: Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, get $25 bonus for Illinois-UCLA, more
By Jason Hall,7 days ago
The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games on Friday. Target Illinois (6-3) vs. No. 4 UCLA (9-0) at 9 p.m. ET, No. 14 Houston (7-2) vs. Colorado (3-6) at 10:15 p.m. ET and Florida State (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh (6-3) at 7 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: